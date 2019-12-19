South Africa: The Year of the Whistle-Blower, Once More

analysis

The collective reach and impact of whistle-blowers have rarely been more visible or important than in 2019. Their actions make a strong case for being (collectively) named runners up in the global people of the year.

Back in the late 1960s, a US Defence Department engineer was tasked with evaluating the quality, reliability and -- most importantly -- the cost of the highly complex avionics systems being constructed for the US military's latest, massive transport plane. But something didn't seem to add up for that particular engineer, a man named A Ernest Fitzgerald.

He wrote critical reports, refused to certify the systems as appropriately costed, ready, and right for purpose, and generally caused a major hiccup in the contracts for those systems. When he was told to cease all this nonsense by higher ups, he stood his ground, and communicated his deep misgivings to Congress and the public via the media. Things got sufficiently difficult and President Richard Nixon told the secretary of defence to "fire that SOB". Fitzgerald fought back through a maze of personnel appeals channels and the courts, and ultimately he kept his job, well, a job, anyway.

In the end, he was not definitively dismissed. But,...