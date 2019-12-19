Nigeria: 2020 NSF - Wrestling Federation Sets Agenda for Athletes

Yenagoa — The President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dr. Daniel Igali says the federation has set in motion the machinery for Sportsmen and women in the State and the country to excel during the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo State.

Igali, who is also the Commissioner for Sport Development in Bayelsa State stated this yesterday while receiving Board Members of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, who were in the state for annual board meeting. He added that despite his short period in the state ministry of sport development, he would not leave any stone unturned in creating a conducive environment for the State athletes to actualize their potential in major regional and national competitions. He thanked members of the Board of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for their support, which has made the federation win several Laural in different competitions in 2019.

Earlier, a board member and former President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Retired Group Capt. Abdul Luku, expressed happiness over Hon. Igali's appointment as Commissioner for Sport in the Bayelsa State.

He described him as a passionate, goal getter and experienced sports administrator, emphasizing that his appointment is well deserved.