South Africa: Saboteur-in-Chief - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane - Meng Xi Goes Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

analysis

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

When she worked in Beijing, China as an intelligence officer, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was called Meng Xi, as Phillip de Wet wrote in a profile of her at the time of her appointment in 2016.

She won the role after exhaustive interviews in Parliament, but also because she was nominated from the Presidency of the then-incumbent Jacob Zuma - her ticket to support from the ANC caucus at Parliament.

In December it was revealed that Mkhwebane had allowed intelligence operative to dictate her finding into the SA Reserve Bank where she instructed Parliament to alter the mandate of the central bank. This suggested that she handed authority to intelligence agents to stage an attack on the bank to further the interest of the Gupta patronage network which saw...