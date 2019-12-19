Cameroon: CERAC Celebrates Love, Pursues Charity Actions

First Lady, Chantal Biya, presided over the 27th annual General Assembly of her humanitarian association yesterday, December 17, 2019 in splendor.

This year is a challenging year for the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC). But the Founding President of CERAC, First Lady, Chantal Biya, alongside members of the national and diplomatic wings of the association kept the high spirit, braved bad roads, long distances and poor weather to go to all the nooks and crannies of the country to provide help to the needy. As such, the objective of the association was termed "accomplished" yesterday December 17, 2019 as members gathered for the association's 27th annual general assembly during which they evaluated what has been done while establishing their calendar of activities for next year, which will be the association's 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee). The annual general assembly, which witnessed the special attendance of its Founding President, Mrs Chantal Biya was punctuated with the appointment of a new bureau within the association. Dr Grace Dion Ngute, wife of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, becomes the new General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr Veronique Nganou Djoumessi as the Secretary General and Dr Linda Yang, becomes an honorary member of CERAC. Before the ladies began the unique moment of reunion and convivial fellowship over a special meal offered by Mrs Chantal Biya, the outgoing General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr Linda Yang, chaired the working session to mark the 27th general assembly. Linda Yang said at this point in time in any journey, there was need to take a brief stop and evaluate the road covered. She said when creating CERAC, the First Lady had as objective to accompany the government in alleviating poverty while assisting the population in several ways such as human development, healthcare and education. CERAC, Linda Yang said, has been proactive and adapted to the socio-political situation in the country to help vulnerable people. During discussions, the 2019 progress report of activities carried out by the national and diplomatic wings was presented; the association's financial report was also detailed out by the treasurer and accounts were certified by internal auditors of the association. In 2020 CERAC will continue its humanitarian action plan nationwide in the domains of education, health, human development of rural women and girls and a particular attention to all people in need as it has always been the case. The association's activities for 2020 have been divided into five semesters which will begin in the month of January 2020. Discussions to end the 27th general assembly were closed by the newly appointed General Coordinator, Dr Grace Dion Ngute. She lauded Linda Yang for an exemplary 10-year-period, coordinating the humanitarian activities of CERAC. She called on all members to join her in executing the enormous task she has been called to carry out". Artists such as Ben Decca, Annie Anzouer, Tonton Ebogo, Singuila and Petit Pays joined CERAC members and their guests in spicing the event which was graced with a birthday dance and cake to mark the First Lady's birthday which took place last December 4.