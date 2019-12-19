Cameroon: Exemplary Technology, Entrepreneurship Cooperation

President Paul Biya on December 17, 2019 had discussions with the outgoing Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon, Ran Gidor.

President Paul Biya of Cameroon and the outgoing Ambassador of Israel to Cameroon, Ran Gidor during the Unity Palace farewell audience on December 17, 2019 reviewed relations between their two countries and hailed the growing cooperation ties. Israel is Cameroon's development partner since the independence of Cameroon and the cooperation ties have been growing and diversified. Ambassador Ran Gidor during an earlier audience with Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute summed up the relations during his three and a half years stay in Cameroon when he said, "Our biggest achievement was first and foremost trying to identify young Cameroonian entrepreneurs. I am proud to say that this has been our top priority identifying the young bright Cameroonians, giving them the tools to promote their businesses and training them on how to create ventures, businesses, companies, how to move forward, raise capital and connect with the Israeli ecosystem." Cooperation between the two countries is remarkable in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation. In the fields of education and training, Israel has remained Cameroon great partner. One of the key aspects of the educational cooperation is the installation of the 3D Printing High-Tech Cente at the National Advanced School of Engineering in Yaounde to enable students get acquainted with the most advanced engineering technology. Israel offers scholarships to Cameroonians through Israeli Agency for International Development (Mashav) in diverse domains. Specifically in 2017 reports say, through Mashav about 65 Cameroonians benefitted from special courses on irrigation and fertilization of mangoes as well as the donation of a greenhouse nursery equipment worth millions of dollars. This is the translation into concrete reality, cooperation in the agricultural domain. Israel has also been assisting to train students in agricultural schools in the country. In the health sector, the government of Israel has not only been intervening during crisis and emergency situations in Cameroon but has more importantly been transferring health technological to local health officials. In February 2019, a team of Israeli doctors trained Cameroonian health personnel from across the country on advanced techniques on emergency surgery.