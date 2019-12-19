Gambia: Beakanyang Awards Media Houses

Rights group; Beakanyang Kafo, Saturday awarded five media houses as Human Rights press friendly institutions in The Gambia during their celebration of international human rights day at St. Peter's Technical Senior Secondary School in Lamin.

The organisation also awards two human rights activists with human rights champion and human rights hero for supporting their work as human rights organisation and for promoting human rights in the country.

The awarded five media houses include The Point Newspaper, The Voice Newspaper, and Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS). Its West Coast Region coordinator Alhagie Jassey received the human rights champion award while human rights activist, Madi Jobarteh was named human rights hero, for his relentless effort in promoting human rights in The Gambia.

Madi Jobarteh said he is delighted to be awarded by Beakanyang Kafo, saying that human rights is the only fight that is worth fighting. "The only fight worth fighting for is to ensure that human dignity and respect are maintained," he said.

Executive director of Beakanyang, Nfamara Jawneh said the organisation is grateful to the awardees for educating the people on their rights and holding the Government as primary duty bearer.