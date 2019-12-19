Gambia: Essau Nawettan to Resume On Friday

18 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Essau Youth and Sport Development Association will resume its Nawettan games this Friday, at the Essau football ground with Essau Central taking on Jackson FC in the knockout tournament.

Medina Seringe Mass will battle it out with Jokkor FC in the Saturday encounter while Late Yaya Jaiteh will lock horns with Mbollet-Ba FC on Sunday 22 December 2019.

Bollore FC will entertain Amdalaye FC in the final game of the knockout to be played on Monday 23 December 2019 at the same football ground.

The committee suspended all its games following the death of several youths of the region on December 4 in a boat accident at the Atlantic Ocean off the Mauritanian coast.

According to reports, the boat said to be carrying 195 people departed the coast of The Gambia on November 27, 2019, in Barra, North Bank Region. It was confirmed that 63 of them are dead and 11 among them are women.

The sport committee expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of departed souls and prayed for Allah to give them the strength to accept this great loss.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.