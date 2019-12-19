Gambia: Essau Nawettan to Resume On Friday

Essau Youth and Sport Development Association will resume its Nawettan games this Friday, at the Essau football ground with Essau Central taking on Jackson FC in the knockout tournament.

Medina Seringe Mass will battle it out with Jokkor FC in the Saturday encounter while Late Yaya Jaiteh will lock horns with Mbollet-Ba FC on Sunday 22 December 2019.

Bollore FC will entertain Amdalaye FC in the final game of the knockout to be played on Monday 23 December 2019 at the same football ground.

The committee suspended all its games following the death of several youths of the region on December 4 in a boat accident at the Atlantic Ocean off the Mauritanian coast.

According to reports, the boat said to be carrying 195 people departed the coast of The Gambia on November 27, 2019, in Barra, North Bank Region. It was confirmed that 63 of them are dead and 11 among them are women.

The sport committee expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of departed souls and prayed for Allah to give them the strength to accept this great loss.