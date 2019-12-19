Gambia: Brikama Triumphs Over Resilient Wallidan to Win Cricket T-20 Final

18 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Seedou Sanneh

Brikama Cricket team, Friday triumphed over resilient Wallidan 122 and in 15 overs in the first inning, played at the McCarthy Square in Banjul to win the T-20 cricket final.

Wallidan needed to better their score line over 14 overs just as the capital city based- team could pull out a score and total runs of 113 in 15 overs which means they trial to Brikama by 9 runs.

The scores and runs of 122 in 15 to 113 over Wallidan was all enough for Brikama to clinch the T-20 Cricket Final under the auspicious of the Gambia Cricket Association.

As T-20 winners, Brikama Cricket returned to winning ways following beating Teachers Team in a trailing encounter, played at the Medical Research Council (MRC) ground in Fajara. Teachers won the toss and batted first scoring 91 runs in the first inning.

A strong Brikama side came in the second inning and batted 94 runs in 12.1 over's to win the match.

