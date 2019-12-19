Gambia: Brikama Triumphs Over Resilient Wallidan to Win Cricket T-20 Final

Brikama Cricket team, Friday triumphed over resilient Wallidan 122 and in 15 overs in the first inning, played at the McCarthy Square in Banjul to win the T-20 cricket final.

Wallidan needed to better their score line over 14 overs just as the capital city based- team could pull out a score and total runs of 113 in 15 overs which means they trial to Brikama by 9 runs.

The scores and runs of 122 in 15 to 113 over Wallidan was all enough for Brikama to clinch the T-20 Cricket Final under the auspicious of the Gambia Cricket Association.

As T-20 winners, Brikama Cricket returned to winning ways following beating Teachers Team in a trailing encounter, played at the Medical Research Council (MRC) ground in Fajara. Teachers won the toss and batted first scoring 91 runs in the first inning.

A strong Brikama side came in the second inning and batted 94 runs in 12.1 over's to win the match.