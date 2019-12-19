South Africa: Bobani Loses Urgent Court Bid to Be Reinstated As Mayor, Ordered to Pay Costs

19 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nosipiwo Manona

The application by ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani to be reinstated is not urgent, the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth ruled on Thursday.

In a brief judgment delivered in two minutes, Judge John Smith said there were three matters to be considered.

Smith said the matter was not urgent. He dismissed the application with costs, and ordered that Bobani and former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana, who was party to the application, be liable for the costs.

Bobani was removed from his position through a vote of no confidence on December 5. Although Mpongwana was not removed, she stepped down from her position moments before the unexpected axing of Bobani, she joined him as the second applicant in the case.

The matter will now be placed on the ordinary court roll.

Smith did not rule on the merits of Bobani's case to be reinstated.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

