Sudan: UN Commends Sudan Role in Facilitating Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Needy People

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The World Food Program (WFP) has appreciated the great efforts made by the Sudanese government and the openness it brought in the relations with international and regional organizations and enabling them to deliver humanitarian support to the needy in the dispute areas.

Following his visit to Yabos area in the Blue Nile and his witnessing to the start of humanitarian aid distribution to the needy people by land through South Sudan State, the WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, said that " this is a new day in the era of a Sudanese government that recognizes the value and dignity of its people, wherever they are".

He said in n a tweet that he posted Wednesday on his Twitter account that if the Sudanese government continued such a work and cooperated with the international community then this would herald the achievement of peace and a better future for Sudan and its children.

He said "If we continue to work together to build peace, then all of Sudan's children can look forward to a brighter future," adding this is the first time since 2011 that an employee was able to enter this area.

The WFP Executive Director expressed in a press release, a copy of which was received by SUNA, his gratitude for the great support he found from the Sudanese leadership via the work to open paths and to facilitate the operation of the international organizations.

He described as wonderful the support provided to them by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.