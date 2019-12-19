Sudan: UN Commends Sudan Role in Facilitating Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Needy People

Khartoum — The World Food Program (WFP) has appreciated the great efforts made by the Sudanese government and the openness it brought in the relations with international and regional organizations and enabling them to deliver humanitarian support to the needy in the dispute areas.

Following his visit to Yabos area in the Blue Nile and his witnessing to the start of humanitarian aid distribution to the needy people by land through South Sudan State, the WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, said that " this is a new day in the era of a Sudanese government that recognizes the value and dignity of its people, wherever they are".

He said in n a tweet that he posted Wednesday on his Twitter account that if the Sudanese government continued such a work and cooperated with the international community then this would herald the achievement of peace and a better future for Sudan and its children.

He said "If we continue to work together to build peace, then all of Sudan's children can look forward to a brighter future," adding this is the first time since 2011 that an employee was able to enter this area.

The WFP Executive Director expressed in a press release, a copy of which was received by SUNA, his gratitude for the great support he found from the Sudanese leadership via the work to open paths and to facilitate the operation of the international organizations.

He described as wonderful the support provided to them by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo.