Sudan: Chadian Trade - Minister We Determined to Implement Bilateral Agreements

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

N'djamena — The Minister of Trade and Investment and Promotion of Private Sector in Chad, Ashta Gabriel, said that the Sudan and Chad have a real desire and determination to implement the agreements that were signed between them during the visit of friendship and cooperation visit of The Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdok to Chad.

She addedt in an interview with her by SUNA at N'Djamena, they are looking for continue the agreements which started in N'Djamena in Khartoum, especially that the issues of trade and investment are important for the two countries, appreciating that the eternal relations which linking them.

