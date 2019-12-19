Africa: Rugby Africa Cup 2020 - Tunisia Drawn in Group B With Zimbabwe and Ghana

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national rugby team will play in Group D, alongside Zimbabwe and Ghana at the Rugby Africa Cup 2020.

The national team will begin their matches by taking on their Zimbabwean counterpart in Tunis on June 6, before meeting their Ghanaian hosts on July 4.

The African confederation announced on Wednesday the composition of the groups with the distribution of the 12 teams into 4 pools; inside each pool the 3 teams play against each other in a home or away game.

The winner of each group will progress to the final tournament of the RAC.

The top four teams from Africa will meet in one venue for the final stage of the RAC, which will include two semi-finals, a play-off for third place and, ultimately, the final to decide who will be the African champions.

Pool composition:

Pool 1: Namibia, Zambia and Madagascar

Pool 2: Kenya, Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire

Pool 3: Uganda, Algeria and Senegal

Pool 4: Tunisia, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Fixtures for Pool 4:

June 6, 2020: Tunisia - Zimbabwe

June 20, 2020: Zimbabwe - Ghana

July 4, 2020: Ghana - Tunisia