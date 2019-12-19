Sudan: Hamdok Receives WFP Executive Director

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has renewed the transitional government commitment to remove all the obstacles impeding the work of the UN World Food Program (WFP) and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the dispute-affected areas.

The WFP Executive Director, who met with Dr. Hamdok on Wednesday, said in a press statement that the meeting focused on means of enabling the WFP to access the affected areas.

He made it clear that they witnessed a real change in Sudan after their visit to the Blue Nile and Kauda in South Kordofan States.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.