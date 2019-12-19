Sudan: Hamdok Receives WFP Executive Director

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has renewed the transitional government commitment to remove all the obstacles impeding the work of the UN World Food Program (WFP) and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the dispute-affected areas.

The WFP Executive Director, who met with Dr. Hamdok on Wednesday, said in a press statement that the meeting focused on means of enabling the WFP to access the affected areas.

He made it clear that they witnessed a real change in Sudan after their visit to the Blue Nile and Kauda in South Kordofan States.