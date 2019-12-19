Sudan: Revolutionary Front - Negotiations Achieved Progress in Darfur Track

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Revolutionary Front has underlined that the direct negotiations which continued, Wednesday, in Juba with the government on track of Darfur has achieved a major breakthrough.

The Head of the Revolutionary Front, Al-Hadi Idris, told the press at the negotiation site in Africa Palm Hotel in Juba that the agreement reached between the two sides has approved the participation of the stakeholders, represented in the refugees and the displaced persons in the negotiations.

He affirmed continuation of the negotiation on Darfur track, adding that the Revolutionary Front will urge the mediation and the government for a negotiated framework agreement on Darfur.

Read the original article on SNA.

