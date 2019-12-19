Sudan: Transitional Period Gives Top Priority to Combating Corruption - Nicole

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of Sovereign Council, Raja Nicole, affirmed that the glorious December Revolution has come to fight injustice, combat corruption, maintains the values of justice and equality amongst the different social categories.

Nicole gave this statement Wednesday on World Day celebration for Combat of Corruption, organized by the Sudanese Society for the UN at premises of the Ministry of Higher Education.

In her address, Nicole said that the transitional period considered corruption as a serious and negative phenomenon and much destructive to security and social peace.

She said that administrative corruption, lavish spending and the wasting of public money represent clear aspects of corruption.

The member of Sovereign Council has praised the efforts of the Sudanese Society for the United Nations for boosting the public awareness on corruption risk, bolstering the UN supreme goals and supporting international cooperation in the fields of preserving peace, disarmament, achieving economic development and guaranteeing human rights.

She also stressed the importance of solidarity and cooperation internationally to combat the phenomenon of corruption.

