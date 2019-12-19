Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets WFP Officials

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has lauded the programs being implemented by World Food Program (WFP) in Sudan.

This came when Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan received Wednesday in his office at the Armed Forces' General Command the WFP Executive Director and reviewed with him the Program's future plans in the country.

The WFP official described in a press statement the meeting as successful and focused on the arrangements for the delivery of the humanitarian aid to the affected areas.

Read the original article on SNA.

Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

