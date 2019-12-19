Sudan: Attorney General Receives Official of U.S. Criminal Justice

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution has stressed its commitment to refer all the persons of the different regular forces involved in all the events that occurred over the past 30 years to fair and urgent trials, and to submit the issue to the Sovereign Council to decide on them if their units refuse to lift their immunities.

During his meeting Wednesday with the visiting member of Criminal Justice at the US State Department, Killy Currie, the acting Attorney General, Mubarak Mahmoud Osman, said that he has formed a number of investigation committee for the incidents that happened in the past 30 years in compliance with the Constitutional Document.

He indicated that a number of commissions will be established in the fields of human rights, the combating of corruption, restoration of the looted funds and legal reform.

Meanwhile, Ms. Killy has praised the great efforts made by the Public Prosecution, noting that the Criminal Justice Office of the US Department of State focuses on the criminal and international law and transitional justice in the countries in transition, indicating that they are ready to provide all technical and information assistance about the policies pursued in the United States.

She added that their visit to Sudan is aimed to be informed on the measures that have been taken to reform the laws and the heavy legacy left by the previous regime of crimes, corruption and extrajudicial killings, affirming their readiness to coordinate with the international community to support Sudan in this regard.

