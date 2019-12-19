Sudan: We Determined to Implement Bilateral Agreements - Chadian Minister of Trade

Ndjamena — The Chadian Minister of Trade, Investment and Promotion of Private Sector, Ishta Gebri,l said that Sudan and Chad have determined to implement the agreed upon deals signed between them during the recent visit of the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, to Chad.

The Chadian minister sain in an interview by SUNA in Ndjamena that they are looking forward to see what we have started in Ndjamena to be completed in Khartoum, particularly as regard the issues related to commerce and business.

He praised the deeply rooted relations between the two countries.