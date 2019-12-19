Sudan: Government and Armed Struggle Movement Agree On Participation of Stakeholders

18 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The delegations of the government and the armed movements have agreed on the participation of the stakeholders (displaced persons, refugees and the persons affected in the Darfurian community) in the negotiations.

The two sides agreed on formation of minor committee to determine the stakeholders, the rate of their participation and the stage in which they would join the negotiations.

Meanwhile, a number of observers considered the agreement on the participation of the stakeholders as an outstanding breakthrough in the peace process and at Darfur peace track.

