Tanzania: Transfer - Yanga Beat Simba, Azam

YOUNG Africans are the busiest side, making much of the transfer headlines just when the minitransfer window was opened 72 hours ago.

With Jangwani Street club reportedly doing well in recruiting many players from local and foreign countries, their rivals Simba and Azam FC have been cautiously observing.

Yanga, who are currently under interim coach, Boniface Mkwasa, seemed more focused on recruiting as their present squad look shaky compared to their traditional rivals Simba who are commanding the helm with 25 points.

However, reports from Simba unveiled that new Belgian tactician, Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck, has been asked to make his analysis and recommendation on which areas in his squad that need improvement.

And also the Belgium tactician, who has taken the charge from his compatriot Patrick Aussems, has been given a mandate to decide on the fate of AS Vita Club winger, Tuisila Kisinda and the former Simba striker, Shiza Kichuya who is keen to-rejoin his club after a failed mission in Egypt's Second Division League side, Pharco.

As opposed to high-flying Simba, Yanga have been struggling to reconstruct their squad which had unsatisfactory performance under sacked Congolese tactician, Mwinyi Zahera.

They were reported to have recruiting players even before the official opening of the mini-transfer window.

The first player signed by the club was striker, Tariq Seif Kiakala who joins the club from Mara's Biashara United and thereafter reports unveiled that Polisi Tanzania and national team striker, Ditram Nchimbi will join the club after serving Kilimanjaro Stars in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which is staged in Uganda.

The signing of Kiakala and Nchimbi is one of the club's campaign to build a winning squad, especially the striking force which has been blunt since the departure of Haritier Makambo.

Even his replacements Sadney Urikhob from Namibia and Ugandan, Juma Balinya didn't deliver much and decided to part ways with the club on mutual understanding.

Apart from Kiakala and Nchimbi, Yanga have also managed to get the signature of JKT Tanzania defender Adeyun Saleh Ahamad and also reports from the club said that four foreign players are expected to be snatched from Uganda, Rwanda, Swaziland and Nigeria.

According to sources in the club, all Nchimbi, Kiakala and Adeyun have each penned a two-year contract and added that Kiakala and Adeyun have already been officially introduced by the club.

However, there is controversy in signing of Nchimbi who was loaned to Polisi Tanzania for a one-year contract by Azam FC, but further reports claim Azam had agreed Yanga's offer for the player while Polisi Tanzania are said to have disagreed.

On their part, Azam like Simba, have been quiet and are said to be operating from underground. But, some of their officials have been reported in Uganda to pick the best from Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile Simba and Yanga are on intensive training ahead of their Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and Premier League games respectively.

FA Cup begins this weekend with Simba facing Arusha FC while Yanga are pooled against Iringa United.