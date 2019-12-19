Tanzania: Minister - Public Hospitals to Hire Health Professionals

19 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government is considering a plan that would enable public hospitals to start hiring health professionals with their internal revenues without necessarily depending on the government recruiting permits.

The plan according to the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu is in the pipeline and projected to minimize shortage of key professionals in public hospitals.

Speaking at a health symposium here, the minister detailed that the government was considering any possible option to improve health services delivery in the country.

Apparently, he said the government loses at least 450bn/- annually to hygienerelated health problems.

The Minister said that the same amount could be spent to hire more health professionals, and improve health services especially in remote areas, where more people fail to get access to health services because of distances they have to trek.

The hygiene question includes enlightening a big population to use proper latrines and end cases of diarrhea in communities, where details released by the government shows 36 percent of households have no proper toilets.

"There about 10million households in Tanzania, but it's only 64 per cent have proper toilets ... what is the problem that is making us not to reach 75 per cent?" the minister inquired.

She said the government policy is now pushing for protection to reduce medical care and treatment costs. Expounding, she called for authorities to ensure that every village countrywide have a Public Health Officer.

On his part, Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice-President responsible for environment, Mussa Sima said environmental health is a problem that needs joint efforts.

He said that the government is working with stakeholders to ensure that it improves public health, adding: "I would like to urge the general public to be the champion of their own health and abide by various professional advice."

Commenting, Director of Health in the Office of the President Regional Administration and Local Governments Dr Ntuli Kapologwe said that his ministry will be meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health to write a new strategy that would address challenges facing the sector.

