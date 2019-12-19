Tanzania: Museveni Brightens EALA Games

THE President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, who graced the ongoing East African Inter-Parliament Games helped brighten volleyball match at the MTN Arena Lugogo on Tuesday.

Museveni came to watch a volleyball match between Uganda MPs and Bunge Team from Tanzania and his presence inspired his team to post a comfortable a 3-0 sets victory.

He was chief guest at the match after inspecting the teams and shaking hands with players and officials.

The hosts Uganda MPs never disappointed their resident and won the first 25-15 before the President addressed the delegates and athletes who took part in the event.

Museveni, the multi-lingual, stressed on East Africans to remain firmly united saying it as the only way to survive and urged them to use sports to cement integration.

"United East Africa is vital for the East Africans survival, we must stay together, we have too short time to live and the only way to live longer and survive is to be united and EA C is the mother of our survival.

"The EAC has united all of us through cultural events and language, before Kiswahili, that also unite us all, our local languages integrate one another for years, we all together as one. If we do not see that we shall face a lot of problems."

Museveni also joked:" When Uganda lost to Tanzania we were disappointed, but when it comes to a competition between Uganda and Tanzania, I would love Tanzania to win too, on behalf of Ugandan, I welcome all, Uganda is your home too."

Tanzania's Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson thanked the President on behalf of all delegates from Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and complimented him for taking his time to join them.

"In recent years we missed this kind of presence in our game, we would like the same in all countries, we ask President Museveni to be our ambassador, for that, we are very happy and grateful," she said.

Ackson added that all delegates were delighted to see the President and added that they enjoyed their stay in Uganda.

Salma Kikwete, the former First Lady played a crucial role in Tanzania netball before later heading home for other responsibilities.

EALA Speaker Martin Ngoda also lauded the President for his keen interest in the games. He said that next year's EALA Games will be staged in Arusha, Tanzania and hoped his fellow MPs with disabilities will compete for the first time.

Ngoda added that the event has been growing up year after a year. He said it started with only soccer, but now they have more than seven games and planned