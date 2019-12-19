Tanzania: Mgunda Lauds Stars Despite Loss

MAINLAND side, Kilimanjaro Stars Head Coach, Juma Mgunda conceded that Uganda were a better team after a 1-0 loss in the CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge Cup semifinals on Tuesday in Kampala, Uganda.

The downfall deprived the country's envoys an opportunity to claim the title for the fourth time as they last won it in 2010 in Dar es Salaam after capsizing Ivory Coast 1-0.

But, reacting after the match, Mgunda said it was painful to lose a game at such stage but quickly conceded that they faced a good opponent.

"Football is a game of mistakes. We committed one blunder thereby enabling our opponent's striker to get a free header which consequently diminished our vision," said him.

He then commended his players for doing their best on the day saying they now need to win against Kenya to end on third slot.

"It was a good fight from them (players) as each executed his responsibilities to the best of his ability only that we had no chance to score goals," said coach.

On his part, Stars striker, Ditram Nchimbi, who scored the winner against Zanzibar in a group stage tie, simply said lucky was not theirs.

"It was really a tough match as you saw throughout the game. As players, we tried our level best to win the encounter but this is football, the final results were not good for us," Nchimbi said.

With the results, Kilimanjaro Stars will again face the former CECAFA defending champions Kenya today in a third place match for the second time in the same competition.

The two neighbouring countries met in the opening match of the campaign dubbed 'Family Derby' which ended 1-0 in favour of Kenya, hence a chance to reverse the outcome by Kilimanjaro Stars and at the finish third place.

However, it was Vipers FC striker, Fahad Bayo whose 86th minute header buried Stars hopes to reach in the finals and thereby enabled his side to book a ticket of facing Eritrea in the epic finals set today.

In an unexpected results on the day, Eritrea which were given decimal chances to go further in the contest managed to post a deserved 4-1 win over Kenya as the latter were seen as active contenders of the trophy.