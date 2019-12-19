Tanzania: Be Disciplined in Your Economic Errands, Says DC

KISARAWE District Commissioner (DC), Jokate Mwegelo in Coast Region has asked the youth in the area to live focused as they pursue their economic goals, which finally would contribute in country's economic growth.

Making the call in Kisarawe yesterday at a function organised and sponsored by NMB to economically empower the youth, especially motorcycle riders commonly known as bodaboda, the DC challenged them to be always disciplined in their work.

"I would like to assure these over 150 bodaboda riders assembled here for these five day training from different Divisions in the district that already NMB is providing you with skills and training on NMB MastaBODA services, the ball is now in your court," further said Ms Mwegelo.

The DC said that their big attendance and training was a show that they want the sector to grow with stakeholders like NMB closely offering them financial services and education.

"Here in Kisarawe there is a big desire of the youth to be empowered and educated on different issues, and NMB has seen the essence that is why it has brought you the NMB MastaBODA training, hence now be good ambassadors outside there as the only homage you can pay it," she added.

The DC asked them to exploit opportunities which go with NMB MastaBODA, which enables a customer to be paid through Mastacard QR, and well as others in the transport industry, who have been getting money and cellphone awards, including motorcycle and tricycle loans.

On his part, NMB Bank Plc Head of Card Business, Philbert Casmir said as an institution in collaboration with Mastercard, they are strategically positioned to help the youth in the transport industry especially the bodabada ones.

He said that the over 150 motorcycle riders were also assisted to open instant accounts as part of the 5,000 youth, who they had in mind to reach in the district in 2 million population spread countrywide.

Mr Casmir pointed out that already in Dar es Salaam City, where the bank launched the NMB MastaBODA, several youth have scooped different awards, which have improved their lives given the education and the way their clients pay them through their bank accounts.

On her part, NMB Head of Government Business, Ms Vicky Bishubo thanked the DC for sighting the bank as their stakeholder community development, promising to continue working with various groups in the area.

"NMB as a financial institution, there are plenty we have planned to do here to different youth groups, especially women, but also to help in community development projects in education and health sectors," she further said.