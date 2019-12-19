Tanzania: JPM Warns City Dwellers Off Flooding Areas

19 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday warned against building houses in flood-prone areas, saying those ignoring the caution should not cast blame on the government.

A day after a heavy rain wreaked havoc in many parts of the commercial city of Dar es Salaam, Dr Magufuli responded by urging the citizens to be cautious and take precautions during the ongoing rainy season.

A new round of disruptive downpour hit the Dar es Salaam city for several hours on Tuesday, flooding its environs and bringing the city to a standstill.

Most of the houses along the Msimbazi River and those located at Jangwani area were submerged, forcing the occupants fleeing their homes.

Various home appliances were seen floating on the running waters of the flooded Msimbazi River sailing towards the Indian Ocean.

"You should beware of the ongoing heavy rain season and should avoid building near valleys," the Head of State emphasized when speaking in Chato district when launching a 340m/- water wells project at Chato Primary School, a donation from the Islamic Foundation Tanzania.

The president counseled individuals who thought of building houses to study the history of where they want to place their investment in order to establish if the area is safe from floods.

"You decide to build a house in the flood-prone area then later on you blame the government. Was it the government that told you to build there?" wondered Dr Magufuli.

The rain season should be considered a blessing and not a curse, and the president encouraged the citizens to make good use of it by growing crops for commercial and food purpose.

With the heavy rains, the President said he would not expect to hear of any district affected by hunger.

"Now there are enough rains and I don't see district commissioners motivating citizens to cultivate crops. Should I hear any district complaining over hunger its DC should leave their positions," he stated.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli implored the public to protect constructed water projects because the government invests a lot of money to implement those projects.

Citing an example from the Chato district, Dr Magufuli noted that in the past the district had water pipes laid at different parts but were almost all destroyed.

"As we receive this donation from our colleagues of Islamic Foundation we should regret over what we did to our water infrastructures. We have destroyed them," he said.

Earlier, Water Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa, explained that the government currently implements major water project in the district, worth 8.2bn/-. Prof Mbarawa said the project has reached 83 per cent so far and will be fully completed by February, next year.

Meanwhile, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda yesterday inspected impaired infrastructures and promised the residents that the government would immediately repair damaged roads.

Mr Makonda said the government had done a great job in constructing water channels and expanding valleys but the residents had a tendency of dumping wastes into them, a situation which led to blocking waterways, thus causing floods.

He also instructed the citizens who have built houses in flood-prone areas to leave those areas for their safety because the heavy rain season is still here.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.