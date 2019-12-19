Tanzania: 18 Years As Official Age for Marriage Is Landmark Judgement

SETTING 18 year as official age for both boys and girls to get married is among landmark judgments the Court of Appeal, the highest temple of justice in Tanzania, delivered towards the end of 2019.

It was a result of efforts by human right activist, Rebeca Gyumi, who initiated the proceedings at the High Court, before the constitutional case was moved to the appeals court for further adjudication.

Our Staff Writer FAUSTINE KAPAMA revisits the judgment and reports...

Following a series of new legal measures, adopted by the Tanzanian government, that make it a crime to attempt to marry school-going children under 18, as well as any person who impregnates a primary school or a secondary school girl, in 2016 Rebeca Gyumi decided to knock doors of the High Court.

Ms Gyumi, who is the director and founder of the Msichana Initiative, moved the High Court by way of a constitutional petition, challenging the constitutionality of sections 13 and 17 of the Law of Marriage Act, Cap 29 R.E. 2002.

The said sections require consent of parents or court for girls below 18 years before marriage and at the same time, section 13(1) and (2) of the LMA allows a female person to get married at the age of 15 years and a male person to get married only upon attaining the age of 18 years.

She, thus, stated in the petition that the said provisions of the LMA offend the provisions of Articles 12, 13 and 18 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977 as amended from time to time (the Constitution).

The director, therefore, sought for declaration that the said provisions are null and void, must be expunged from the statute and 18 years should remain the minimum marriage age until the government amends the law. On the basis of the petition before the High Court, four controlling issues were taken into account for determination.

They include whether the provisions of sections 13 and 17 of the LMA contravene the right to equality as provided for under Article 12 of the Constitution. Another issue is whether the provisions of section 13(1) & (2) of the LMA is discriminatory provision thus contravening the right against discrimination as provided for under Article 13(1), (2), (3), (4) and (5) of the Constitution.

The High Court also determined whether the provisions of section 17 of the LMA contravene the right to equality and dignity of a person and a right to non-discrimination as provided for under Articles 12 and 13 of the Constitution, the parent law of the land.

There was also an issue on whether the provisions of section 13(2) of the LMA is too vague and susceptible of being arbitrarily interpreted to deny female children their right to education which is the cornerstone of the freedom of expression as provided for under Article 18 of the Constitution.

In its judgment, the High Court was satisfied that the provisions of sections 13 and 17 of the LMA are discriminatory as they uphold different treatment to persons of similar situations, hence offending the principle of equality enunciated by Articles 12(1) and 13(1) of the Constitution.

However, the High Court did not declare the said provisions of the LMA null and void; Instead, it found them to be unconstitutional and directed the government, through the Attorney General within a period of one year from the date of the decision to correct the complained anomalies under sections 13 and 17.

The Court gave such directives in exercise of the powers vested in it under Articles 13(2) and 30(5) of the Constitution and the Basic Rights and Duties Enforcement Act. Such directions also required the government to put 18 years as the eligible age for marriage in respect of both boys and girls.

Attorney General (AG), as the Chief Government Legal Advisor, was aggrieved by the High Court decision and decided to appeal to the Court of Appeal. The AG, as appellant, advanced five grounds, stating, among others, that the High Court erred in law in equating the age of child with that of marriage.

The appellant stated that the High Court erred in law in holding that section 13 and 17 of the Act are discriminatory for giving preferential treatment regarding the eligible ages of marriage between girls and boys and that such provisions have lost their usefulness, thus deserved to be declared null and void.

He faulted the High Court for holding that customary and Islamic laws do not apply in matters of marriage stated in the Act and that various legislative developments that have taken place is unexpected to have valid and competent applications filed in court seeking leave.

At the hearing of the appeal, the appellant was represented by Principal State Attorneys Mark Mulwambo and Alesia Mbuya, whereas, Ms Gyumi, the respondent enjoyed the services of four Advocates Mpale Mpoki, Alex Mgongolwa, Fulgence Massawe and Jebra Kambole.

Justices; Augustine Mwarija, Winfrida Korosso and Mary Lavira were assigned to determine the appeal. In their judgment, they said that the law has set a minimum age to a person who wants to marry. That is, a woman and a man are eligible to marry when they attain the age of 15 and 18 years respectively.

They noted that apart from setting the minimum age, there is a preceding condition on a woman opting to marry at the age of fifteen, as she can acquire such right after obtaining consent from her father, mother, guardian or leave of the court.

It is not in dispute that, a woman at the age of 15 years is a child as per section 4(1) of the Law of Child Act. Also with the spirit embraced under sections 13 and 17 of LMA, it is apparent that a man has been exalted as one having overriding treatment against the woman.

It is only a woman technically a child who can marry while she is below the age of 15 years with consent of her parents or a court. The justices are mindful of the fact that LMA was enacted in 1971 and the impugned provisions were incorporated to serve the purpose at such particular era and perhaps to date.

"However, it is our respectful view that, Tanzania is not an isolated island. It has from time to time been indebted to legal jurisprudence from other jurisdictions by ratifying and domesticating international, regional and sub regional instruments or enacting laws," they noted.

According to them, such measures were being taken by the government as means of acknowledging the outcry of the international community and taking action against the violation of human rights which includes the right of a girl child.

By ratifying and domesticating these instruments, the justices said, the government of Tanzania has demonstrated commitment to enforce them and assure smooth realization of human and peoples' rights.

Thus, the impugned provisions cannot be interpreted in isolation rather in comparison to the said instruments which have laid pro-founding principles on rights to marry and finding a family.

It is through them, it can possibly be ascertained as to whether sections 13 and 17 of LMA are discriminatory or not. The justices also took deliberate effort to revisit some of the provisions envisaged in selected instruments under which Tanzania is a member.

Article 1 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989 and Article 2 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, 1990 define a child to mean every human being below the age of 18 years, unless under the law applicable to the child, majority is attained earlier.

Under Article 6 of Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, 2003 States Parties are obliged to ensure that women and men enjoy equal rights and are regarded as equal partners in marriage.

"Much as it can be gleaned from the above provisions, there are two underscored preceding requirements, which must be taken on board to realize the right to marry (and) it is clearly proclaimed that only men and women of full age have the right to marry," they said.

By necessary implication a person who has not attained the age of 18 years and above lacks the capacity to enjoy the right to marry. Apart from age requirement, it is further reckoned that the persons who enter into marriage must pass the test of free and full consent.

The justices, therefore, pointed out that it is apparent the impugned provisions of the LMA on one hand allow men with full age to marry; it does the same to the women, but with relaxed and compromised conditions that they are capable to marry even when they are below the age of majority of 18 years.

According to them, such impugned provisions have failed to uphold and appreciate the true intentions of the respective international, regional and sub regional instruments.

They said that the bottom line of all the Conventions on the rights of a child is that no marriage can be contracted with person or persons who have not attained the age of majority. Such principle, the justices noted, is envisaged under the Law of the Child Act, 2009 (the LCA).

Thus, the existence of sections 13 and 17 of LMA do not only violate the international law with which Tanzania is a member and has signed and ratified, but also offends salutary principles of law of contract which call for competency of parties who enter into contract, particularly, in a marriage as a contract.

The justices observed also that, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989 (the CRC) came after the enactment of the LMA, 1971. In 2009 Tanzania enacted the LCA to reflect the rights protected by CRC without amending the impugned provisions of LMA to reflect the age and rights protected in the LCA.

"In our respective views, we think that, amendment of the said provisions was necessary. We subscribe to the findings of the High Court that, the operation of sections 13 and 17 of LMA expose girls to serious matrimonial obligations and health risks. "... ... like domestic and gender based violence, psychological distress, miscarriage and teenage pregnancies.

As rightly found by the High Court it is our settled view, that marriage of a child less than 18 years subjects a child into complex matrimonial and conjugal obligations," they ruled. The justices were satisfied that the impugned provisions under LMA do not give equal treatment between a boy and girl child, thus contravening Articles 12 and 13 of the Constitution.

The said provisions, they held, curtail the rights and freedoms of a girl child intended to be protected by Article 30(1) of the Constitution and, therefore, found no any cogent reason to disturb the findings of the High Court.

"We agree with the High Court that the impugned provisions (sections 13 and 17 of LMA) provide for unequal treatment between girls and boys. "We wish to add that, a child is a child whether married or not. So, age has to be considered first before one enters in a marriage contract otherwise there was no need even for the LMA to set age and conditions for one to marry," they said.

In conclusion, the justices declared, "We find and hold that the entire appeal has no merit. The appellant (AG) was supposed to abide by the order of the High Court to cause the amendment of the LMA as directed. Having stated so, we dismiss the appeal in its entirety."