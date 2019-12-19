Tanzania: UDSM Acts Tough On Rogue Students

THE University of Dar es Salaam has suspended five leaders of the students' organisation (DARUSO) indefinitely for infringement of the students by-laws.

The embattled quintet includes Hamis Maulid, Malekela Brighton, Ititi Musa, Milanga Hassan and Mariki Godson.

Their suspension comes barely a day after the Minister for Education, Science and Technology had directed the management of the country's oldest University to take disciplinary measures against ring leaders of the planned student strike.

All five suspended students hold positions in the students' organisation. They are accused for planning and organising a press conference on Monday in which they issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) to issue stipends to students who are reportedly yet to be granted with education loans.

Failure to that, the students threatened to go on strike in order to pressurize the HESLB to disburse the funds. Deputy Vice Chancellor- Academic Prof Bonaventure Rutinwa announced the decision on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the University, saying the suspended students breached the students' by-laws 2011 section 4 and 9.

He said the students through the University Students' Organization (DARUSO) planned and orga-nized a press conference without following procedures and inappropriately issued an ultimatum to the Loans Board to settle their demands within three days.

Prof Rutinwa noted that the students' suspension remains indefinite as the university is still investigating the incident before administering further disciplinary measures against the offenders.

The university is looking for more students who were involved in the misconduct and once discovered they will be punished accordingly.

Prof Rutinwa argued that students' suspension followed fruitless efforts by the university administration to get them in order.

"The university administration summoned suspected students and urged them to stop their actions but they refused even after repeated efforts by the administration," he said, adding that students' unruliness also disrupted activities at the university including assessment tests that were going on.

When reached for her comment, the Vice President of DARUSO, Ms Jackline Ndombele, said the students' suspension was a very discouraging move to the students' organization and the university as a whole.

She, however, acknowledged that the approach used by the students to place their demands was against the university's rules, but vowed to support their compatriots and work towards harmonizing the situation.

On Tuesday, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Ndalichako described the ultimatum by the students a gross misconduct as it contravened laid down procedures.

"The action cannot be tolerated since there are known channels for advancing such claims. It was an act of gross indiscipline," the minister remarked.

Prof Ndalichako demanded actions against the DARUSO leaders within 24 hours. According to the minister, procedures require the leaders of DARUSO to advance their grievances to the dean of students who will then forward the same to the Vice-Chancellor for remedy.

"It is unfortunate that all these procedures were not adhered to and the management of UDSM is not aware of the grievances," she charged.

Available reports show that over 49,000 fresh university students have been issued with loans amounting to 169.4bn/- for the 2019/2020 academic year, with 272.1bn/- loans issued to 78,337 continuing students.