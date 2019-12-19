Gambia: 'It Is High Time We Support Our Youth' Says Gambia National Player

Ebrima Sohna Ebrima Sohna, an outstanding Gambian international footballer has called on government and partners to create job opportunities for young people with a view to discourage them from embarking on irregular migration. Sohna made these statements on Tuesday December 17th 2019 in a press conference held at a local hotel in Bijilo.

"As a professional footballer, my intention is always to give back to the youth of this country," he said. Ebrima Sohna who has played for the Gambia National football team for the past 10 years, has a football academy where he nurtures young Gambians in football. "I have been supporting the youth in one way or the other. But to put an end to this massive 'backway' journey that our youth embark on, Government and stakeholders should join hands and promote the agenda of empowering the youth. Gambian Professional Footballers together with Gambian Artists will embark on a joint fundraising drive and all proceeds from the activity is geared to assist youth by creating job opportunities for them," he said. Sohna said they will organize a football match at 'Qcity' where all Gambian professional footballers and Gambian Artists will meet and raise funds to help the youth.

"I always feel bad when I hear that our youth are struggling to make a living through by going to Europe through the 'backway'. I always wonder what I should do as an individual to help them," he said. One of the activists associated with this fund raising drive said the reason for them coming up with the initiative is to see how best they can support the youth in the Gambia. "Everyone has a stake to make sure that our youth are protected. We should make sure that we promote their agenda and empower them," he said.