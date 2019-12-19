Gambia: 'It Is High Time We Support Our Youth' Says Gambia National Player

18 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Ebrima Sohna Ebrima Sohna, an outstanding Gambian international footballer has called on government and partners to create job opportunities for young people with a view to discourage them from embarking on irregular migration. Sohna made these statements on Tuesday December 17th 2019 in a press conference held at a local hotel in Bijilo.

"As a professional footballer, my intention is always to give back to the youth of this country," he said. Ebrima Sohna who has played for the Gambia National football team for the past 10 years, has a football academy where he nurtures young Gambians in football. "I have been supporting the youth in one way or the other. But to put an end to this massive 'backway' journey that our youth embark on, Government and stakeholders should join hands and promote the agenda of empowering the youth. Gambian Professional Footballers together with Gambian Artists will embark on a joint fundraising drive and all proceeds from the activity is geared to assist youth by creating job opportunities for them," he said. Sohna said they will organize a football match at 'Qcity' where all Gambian professional footballers and Gambian Artists will meet and raise funds to help the youth.

"I always feel bad when I hear that our youth are struggling to make a living through by going to Europe through the 'backway'. I always wonder what I should do as an individual to help them," he said. One of the activists associated with this fund raising drive said the reason for them coming up with the initiative is to see how best they can support the youth in the Gambia. "Everyone has a stake to make sure that our youth are protected. We should make sure that we promote their agenda and empower them," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.