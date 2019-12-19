Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Petro Take Over Championship Lead

Luanda — Petro de Luanda took over last Wednesday the lead of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20) with 35 points, after beating away the Académica do Lobito squad by 1-0, a game counting for the 14th round of the competition.

The sole goal of the game was scored by Dany, on minute 41.

Petro de Luanda benefitted from the draw of the former leaders, 1º de Agosto (34 points), thus getting ahead of the race.

Full result of the 14th round:

Wiliete SC- FC Bravos do Maquis 1-1

Progresso do Sambizanga- Interclube 1-2

Desportivo da Huíla-Cuando Cubango FC 1-1

Sagrada Esperança- Recreativo da Caála 1-0

Ferrovia do Huambo- Santa Rita de Cassia 1-1

Recreativo do Libolo-1º de Maio, 0-0

Académica do Lobito-Petro de Luanda, 0-1

Sporting de Cabinda-1º de Agosto, 1-1

Next Round Fixture (end of first leg):

FC Bravos do Maquis-Progresso do Sambizanga

Interclube-Desportivo da Huíla

Recreativo do Libolo-Académica do Lobito

Petro de Luanda - Sporting de Cabinda

Recreativo da Caála-Ferrovia do Huambo

Santa Rita de Cássia-1º de Maio de Benguela

1º de Agosto-Wiliete de Benguela

For this round a game was already played, namely Cuando Cubango FC versus Sagrada Esperança (1-0).