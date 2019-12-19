Rwanda: Jumia Suspends Food Delivery Service in Rwanda

10 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Kigali — Online retailer Jumia Technologies said on Monday it would suspend food and drinks delivery service Jumia Foods in Rwanda effective December 9, 2019.

The suspension comes after Jumia said it had shut its e-commerce business in Tanzania in late November, and in Cameroon in the middle of the same month.

"We have made the difficult decision to suspend our on-demand services in Rwanda effective on ... December 9th, 2019," the company said in a statement.

"While decisions like these are always difficult, it is more important now than ever to put our focus and resources where they can bring the best value and help us thrive."

With an e-commerce business similar to Amazon's and a classified portal like Alibaba's, Jumia sells its own stock and takes a cut of third-party transactions on its website.

But that business model has yet to pay off. Jumia missed revenue estimates for the second time in three quarters, according to results announced in November.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Tanzania
Company
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.