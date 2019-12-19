Liberia: WASH CSOs Network Ends Assembly in Gbarnga

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Civil Society Organizations Network of Liberia ends three days general assembly in Gbarnga, Bong County, with the election of a new leadership.

The exercise was held from December 12-14, 2019 under the theme; "We are Better Together".

Those elected include Augustine N. Myers of the WASH R&E "Media" Network, as National Chairman, Lusu B. Gibson of Shalom Co-Chair, and George Karyah of LIFE-NGO as Secretary General, respectively.

The outgoing Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Frances Greaves, later officially inducted the new officers into office.

Madam Greaves urged the WASHNet officials to always strive to uphold, protect and defend the civil sphere for peace, development and growth in Liberia.

She said these could be achieved when the laws and constitutions of the Network and Liberia are made practical in upholding human rights, transparency, accountability and rule of law.

Madam Greaves further encouraged Civil Society Organizations to strive in championing their focus areas and bridge the gap of information sharing and other challenges, which continue to bother peace and progress amongst CSOs in the country.

In his induction statement, Chairman Augustine N. Myers vowed to reform the Network into an advocacy and development institution that will operate independently.Mr. Myers stressed teamwork, transparency and accountability as hallmark of the new WASHNet leadership.

He challenged members of the WASH CSOs Network to prioritize unity and dynamism in working with the new leadership to move the Network forward.Also speaking at the close of the general assembly, the Country Director of WaterAid Liberia, Chuchu Selma promised to help expand the Network for the greater benefits of the Liberian people and the WASHNet.

He said his personal and institutional passion has continued to increase for the growth of the Network because it is achieving huge attractive profiles without being recognized and credited for said milestone achievements in the country.

Mr. Selma named the achievements of making WASH a household and an educational issue, the Liberia WASH Compact, the establishment of the National WASH Commission, improved governance of the WASH sector, the increased implementation and understanding of WASH polices at all levels, increased awareness of key WASH issues in government, the media and amongst citizenry.

He also identified increased data on WASH to improve decision-making and better WASH interventions, increased government inclusion of WASH in National budget and the increased quality of WASH facilities across the country aligned with agreed standards as well as harness the power of the media to raise awareness of WASH, among others.

According to him, the WASH CSOs Network deserves more assistance that any international partner, donor and friendly government could give to a civil society organization, adding, it worth it and assured that WaterAid will continue to support the Network, while encouraging other partners to do same.

Observers from the National Elections Commission, the Governance Commission, WASH stakeholders, students, local civil society organizations and the Media, also graced the WASH CSOs Network gathering in Gbarnga.

The WASH CSOs Network of Liberia, a consortium of 14 civil society organizations also named its new Board of Directors represented by seven organizations of the Network and headed by Malinda Joss of the Women and Children Development Organization.

The General Assembly followed a one year transitional period to reform the Network, with support from WaterAid Liberia.