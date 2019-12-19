Liberia: Hams Inc. Brews Liberia's First Quality Vodka

-- As Commerce Minister pledges Gov't's commitment to supporting the entity

HAMs Incorporated, a Liberian owned and operated distillery factory, has inaugurated the first ever quality vodka products on the Liberians market.

The Liberian-made product, whose alcohol content is between 30 and 40 percent, is made from cassava, honey, and sugar.

Prominent individuals, including Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull; Tony Hage, a prominent Businessman; Kenneth Y. Best, publisher of the Daily Observer Newspaper; and Liberia Chamber of Commerce Secretary General, Salamartu Duncan, were among invited guests who participated in the inauguration. The program included remarks by partners, tasting of HAMs product, meet and greet.

HAMs Incorporated officials along with guests at the launching of the Liberian vodka brand.

Speaking at the launch of the product on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the conference room of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) in Monrovia, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, said the inauguration of the product marked a significant achievement for all partners involved in the business.

"I am very proud today to see a group of young Liberians coming together to go into business. This is very important and we will give all the support that we are suppose to give," said Minister Tarpeh.

Minister Tarpeh stated that the government under President George M. Weah is doing everything possible to support Liberian-owned businesses. "If we need to support the Liberianization policy in this economy, we will do it to our best and we are not talking about involvement by stakeholders, but need shareholders so at the end of the day the profit will be shared equally."

Minister Tarpeh used the occasion to pledge the Ministry's commitment to the Liberianization policy, noting that, "we are not against any foreign investment but we have laws in this country and people should comply with them."

One of the partners, Himien Jones, giving an overview of the product, expressed gratitude to his partners for successfully launching the product in the country.

The partners of founders of HAMs Incorporated.

Jones expressed the hope that Liberians will support their business and take pride in it because according to him they we are here to stay.

"We want to be here, like right now, we are trying to create jobs for other Liberians to have something for themselves; that is why our number one goal is quality for life."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jones, who is an Analytical Biochemist with six years of larger molecular and six years of small molecular (Radiochemistry) experience, is the senior vice president for operations at HAMs Incorporated.

Also speaking, Kenneth Y. Best, publisher of the Daily Observer newspaper, congratulated Ms. Munah Tarpeh and her colleagues for taking such initiative to start such a unique business in the country.

Mr. Best called on the government through the Ministry of Commerce to provide all the necessary support that HAMs would need to improve its business as well as provide them security.

He said: "I pray that the ministry of commerce and all other related Liberian enterprises will give their full support and cooperation to this new enterprise. All of us should strive to give them as much encouragement and support as possible so that a new dynamic, innovative enterprise that is being born today will succeed."

In her acknowledgment, Ms. Munah Tarpeh, chief executive officer of HAMs Incorporated, commended the participants for showing their love and commitment towards them.

She said the company, which began as a dream two years ago, is in the country to stay and already has several Liberians in its employ.