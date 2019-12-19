Sudan: Protest for Slain Farmer in North Darfur Capital

19 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — On Tuesday, El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, witnessed a mass demonstration before the funeral of a farmer who was killed by herders when he tried to drive their livestock from his lands.

A relative of the dead man told Radio Dabanga that the shooting occurred in Korma, west of El Fasher, when herders released their camels onto the farms of Gabur El Ghanam. When the farmers confronted them, they opened fire. Ahmed Adam died instantly Ahmed Khalil was seriously wounded.

He said that the demonstrators carried Adam's body in procession through the El Fasher streets, before they carried out a protest in front of the government secretariat. The mourners called on the authorities to arrest the perpetrators, bring them to justice, and stop the assault by herders, pointing out that it has been the fourth accident of its kind in the area.

Said that a local rescue team and the police managed to arrest one of the alleged perpetrators and hand him over to the authorities in El Fasher.

