Sudan: Thousands Flee CAR Tribal Violence to South Darfur

19 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Dafug — Thousands of refugees fleeing the tribal battles between Kara and Runga tribes in the Central African Republic (CAR) have arrived in Um Dafug in South Darfur.

The Commissioner of Um Dafug, Abdelbasit Abdallah, told Radio Dabanga that the CAR area bordering Um Dafug witnessed an attack and large parts of it were burned on Tuesday.

He explained that the armed battles were renewed on Wednesday, saying that the fighting between the conflicting parties has been ongoing since July but has stopped and renewed from time to time.

Abdallah said that since July, Um Dafug received more than 13,000 refugees from CAR because of this conflict.

The World Food Program, Unicef, and the Relief Affairs Authority arrived in the region. They undertook an inventory and registration of the refugees and provided them with some assistance.

He explained that the Sudanese government and organisations have agreed to identify a site for the establishment of a refugee camp outside Um Dafug, and to transfer them to it through the organisations.

