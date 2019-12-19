Liberia: 'Be Good Ambassadors' - Yoruba 'King' Cautions Nigerians in Liberia

Monrovia — The 'King' of the Yoruba descendants in Liberia is calling on his kinsmen to serve as good ambassadors in all that they are doing in Liberia, including business and places of work.

'King' Omobolaji Ogunkoya, who has successfully ruled the community for the past three years, wants his fellow Nigerians in Liberia to be law-abiding citizens.

'King' Ogunkoya asserted that if they are to prove to any government or nation that they are peaceful and law-abiding, it must be demonstrated through their actions.

"I know my people are peaceful and generous; we must not forget to show off these attitudes in our daily lives irrespective of where we live and places of our businesses," he told reporters.

The Yoruba 'King' spoke over the weekend in an interview with reporters in Sinkor following his return from Nigeria where he had gone to represent the Yoruba Community at the 10th Coronation Anniversary of the paramount ruler of the Ugboland in Nigeria, King Frederick Eniolorunda Obateru Akinruntan.

He emphasized that Nigerians especially Yorubas, must always take pride in their rich culture and diversity to project a positive image of their country.

According to him, Nigerians regardless of where they reside must work tirelessly serving as good ambassadors which he believes will protect the respected image of their country.

The 'King' of the Yoruba descendants believes that if such action is taken, it will help to open more opportunities and strengthen Nigeria's bilateral ties with other nations, including Liberia.

Quizzed about their contribution as a community, 'King' Ogunkoya was quick to point out that Nigerians living in Liberia are significantly contributing to the development and economy of the country through their various businesses as they are taxpayers.

He termed his recent visit to Nigeria as fruitful adding that it helped to reunite them with their cultural heritage and provided the opportunity for his office to seek investment opportunities for Liberia.

'King' Ogunkoya added that due to his recent visit, talks are now ongoing for direct investment in areas of education, especially primary education to help mold the minds of Liberia's future generation through quality education.

He believes that quality education breeds national development and security as such there is a critical need to prioritize that sector.

"When I meet people, I call on them to invest in education because quality education provides everything for any nation," he stated.