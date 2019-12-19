Liberia: Diaspora Liberians' Religious Group Elect Officers

Delaware — The Liberian ministers' association of the Delaware valley incorporated a US-based Liberian religious Association has re-elected Bishop Rev. Dr. Maryann M. Mason as its president for the next two years along with a new corps of officers.

At elections held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, the organization elected Mason along with Ps. Natt E. Miller ll- Vice President, Pastor Elmos Heagar- Secretary-General, Rev. Zarwolo Gatei- Financial secretary, Rev. Amos Suah-Treasurer and Deaconess Caroline Birch- Chaplain. At it's annual general assembly help at the God's End times Harvesters church in Collingdale Pennsylvania, the vast majority of the members of the Association decided to overwhelmingly reelect Bishop Maryann Mason as its president for a job well done during her first term.

Meanwhile, Bishop Gabriel S. Lardner, Sr., Pastor of The Fellowship of Intercessors, Philadelphia, who served as the key note speaker at this year's general assembly called on Liberian pastors and churches to be more united and focus on issues of importance affecting our community. In a powerful speech, Bishop Lardner highlighted that Liberian churches and community are allowing themselves to be divided on irrelevant issues. He called on the LMADV leadership to be more progressive in their approach to ministry and outlook.

The LMADV has for its Mission to Promote Unity amongst ministers, Liberians and all people as much as possible; to aid in equipping one another for the work of the ministry; to be a catalyst for forging unity and reconciliation amongst Liberians; to serve as a bridge between Liberians and ministers of other communities; to engage in evangelism, social welfare, health, and educational ministries and to seek/work for peace and assistance for Liberians in the United States and Liberia.

The Liberian ministers Association of the Delaware valley comprises of Liberians pastors and churches in the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey.