Liberia: UBA Donates Several Items to the Monrovia Demonstration Elementary School

19 December 2019
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Alline Dunbar

Monrovia — The United Bank for Africa (UBA) on the commemoration of its service day last Friday made a donation of printer, a cultural drum set and several learning materials to the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School on Clay Street.

The donation was made in partnership with the UBA Foundation.

The students also benefited from a short lecture session on acquiring entrepreneurial skills and personal hygiene.

UBA is an international bank that operates in Paris, the United States, London and Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony and giving a brief history of the bank's activities to the students, the Public Relations officer of UBA, Melody M. Kettor stated that the UBA Foundation was set up to be the charity arm of the bank to give back to the community.

"For example, the community in which the bank operates in, we should be able to give back to the people you are working with and this is a yearly event," Ketter said.

She added that the work of the Foundation cuts across different issues including health and education. As it relates to projects under the foundation, she said that Read Africa is one its projects that ensure that every kid in Africa is able to read a book.

"Read Africa is a big project under the UBA Foundation and we will be coming back to your school to bring books because the essence of this project is to donate books and do follow-up with the students. When you are able to read, nobody will fool you because you will understand everything that is in the book," Ketter said.

Receiving the items, the principal of the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School, Madame Maryann M. Gongbag thanked the UBA family for the donation on behalf of the school and the administrators of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

Also speaking, the District Education Officer (DEO) Dyrexze B. Juwillie expressed his delight to be a part of the event and thanked the bank for the Read Africa project.

"It ends poverty because you are able to read and understand what is written; no one can fool you and besides that you can be able to progress in life," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.