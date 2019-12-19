Liberia: UBA Donates Several Items to the Monrovia Demonstration Elementary School

Monrovia — The United Bank for Africa (UBA) on the commemoration of its service day last Friday made a donation of printer, a cultural drum set and several learning materials to the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School on Clay Street.

The donation was made in partnership with the UBA Foundation.

The students also benefited from a short lecture session on acquiring entrepreneurial skills and personal hygiene.

UBA is an international bank that operates in Paris, the United States, London and Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony and giving a brief history of the bank's activities to the students, the Public Relations officer of UBA, Melody M. Kettor stated that the UBA Foundation was set up to be the charity arm of the bank to give back to the community.

"For example, the community in which the bank operates in, we should be able to give back to the people you are working with and this is a yearly event," Ketter said.

She added that the work of the Foundation cuts across different issues including health and education. As it relates to projects under the foundation, she said that Read Africa is one its projects that ensure that every kid in Africa is able to read a book.

"Read Africa is a big project under the UBA Foundation and we will be coming back to your school to bring books because the essence of this project is to donate books and do follow-up with the students. When you are able to read, nobody will fool you because you will understand everything that is in the book," Ketter said.

Receiving the items, the principal of the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School, Madame Maryann M. Gongbag thanked the UBA family for the donation on behalf of the school and the administrators of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

Also speaking, the District Education Officer (DEO) Dyrexze B. Juwillie expressed his delight to be a part of the event and thanked the bank for the Read Africa project.

"It ends poverty because you are able to read and understand what is written; no one can fool you and besides that you can be able to progress in life," he said.