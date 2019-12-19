Ghana: Inauguration of GOC Women's Commission Today

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Women's Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) will be inaugurated today at the Conference Hall of the Theodocia Okoh Hockey Pitch.

According to the newly appointed Women's Commissioner, Madam Elizabeth King, the event is under the theme: Gender Equality and forms part of the processes to offer females the opportunity to participate in decision making at the executive level.

She hinted that some personalities like the President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Members of Parliament and Ministers of State are going to grace the occasion, as well as sports federation presidents, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Executive Director of Women In Sports Association (WISA), executive members of WOSPAG and the media.

Madam Elizabeth King, a former hockey star, urged women sports leaders to come together to share ideas and encourage more girls to have interest and participate in sports.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.