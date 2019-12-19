Ghana: Church of Rabbi Leader Seeks God's Intervention in 2020 Election

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Castro Zangina-Tong

The leader and founder of the Church of Rabbi, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, has urged Ghanaians to have faith in God and pray for His intervention in the 2020 General Election.

He said that Ghana needed absolute peace to develop, and that people who had planned to derail the democratic process of this nation would encounter the wrath of the Creator.

Odifuor Tawiah, who made the call at the 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Church at Ofankor Barrier in Accra, advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to be transparent in its dealings with the various political parties for sanity to prevail before, during and after 2020 Election.

He said that though the economy was faced with a number of challenges, Ghanaians should have faith in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as God would turn the difficult situation round next year.

