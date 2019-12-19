Ghana: Titus-Glover Cuts Sod for Reconstruction of Chemu Lagoon Drain

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has cut sod for the reconstruction of the Chemu Lagoon drain, which is expected to restore aquatic life in the lagoon.

The old drain, constructed more than 60 years ago as part of the Tema Harbour project, got damaged, preventing runoff water from easily flowing into the sea, and causing floods during rainfall.

The project, estimated to cost GH¢7.5 million, is being funded by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

It is being executed by Hydronomics Limited, and would involve the demolition and removal of the existing concrete structure, construction of a new reinforced concrete drain, the restoration of the estuary abutment, and dredging of the Chemu lagoon to provide uninterrupted flow of water from the drain into the sea to prevent flooding in the communities upstream.

The 450-metre long drain project, which would have a width of 11 metres and a depth of 2.7 metres, is expected to be executed in six months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Titus-Glover, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, appealed to those living along the banks of the Chemu Lagoon to stop throwing refuse into the drain because it causes flooding and pollution.

He said changing attitude and improving sanitation would go a long way to support the fish processing activities in the area.

Mr Titus-Glover urged the contractor to employ labourers, masons and steel benders from Tema Manhean to help improve livelihoods in the community.

He thanked GPHA for the gesture and called on residents of Tema Manhean to support the project.

The GPHA acting General Manager, Engineering, Joseph Seripenah, who represented the Director-General of GPHA, said the project was part of their corporate social responsibility, and assured that the engineers from GPHA and Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) would supervise the contractor to ensure good quality job.

The Chief Executive Officer of TMA, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, warned industries to treat their waste before dislodging into the drain or face prosecution.

