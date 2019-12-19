Ghana: Ayawaso Central Bags Gh₵881,316 Revenue in 9 Months

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has raised GH₵881,316.17 from January to September this year, out of a projected revenue target of GH₵1,511.350.00, representing a 58 per cent collection.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, disclosed this at the meet the press series of the assembly in Accra yesterday.

According to him, the infant assembly curved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly some few months ago, was putting in place effective measures to exceed the targeted revenue earmarked for the development of the municipality.

"Two vehicles have already been procured for the revenue department to collect tax from hard to reach areas," he added.

The MCE stated that, the finance department and other units have recruited more hands to meet the daily and weekly targets, while the community sensitisation programme had also begun to ensure voluntary compliance.

On development projects executed by the assembly, Alhaji Quaye indicated that a four-storey office complex block to house all departments was under construction at Kotobabi, an 18-unit classroom block with intro-unit kindergarten was also being constructed for the Abavana Cluster of Schools.

He said an 18-unit classroom block with two-unit kindergarten was being put-up for the Accra New Town Experimental Cluster of Schools to address the infrastructure problem confronting the school.

"10-Kilometres of asphalt roads within the municipality have been completed together with the street naming programme," he said.

The MCE explained that though 13 schools with about 6,099 pupils are currently benefitting from the school feeding programme, plans were far advanced to add more schools during 2020/2021 academic year.

Alhaji Quaye appealed to the youth in the area to embrace the planting for food programme in order to benefit from the $100 million subsidy package earmarked for the initiative.

He urged the residents to partner the assembly to address the sanitation challenges in some of the communities, adding that a number of tricycles have been procured, whilst more than 200 dustbins have been placed at some vantage points, and more would be procured to help fulfill the president's vision of making Accra one of the cleanest cities in Africa.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Kofi Boateng Acheampong, commended the constituents for actively participating in the December 17 elections.