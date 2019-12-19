Ghana: Barclays Bank Organises 'Readytowork' Programmes in Sunyani

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Barclays Bank Ghana, part of the Absa Group has organised an engagement session for over 350 tertiary students and unemployed graduates in the Sunyani municipality to empower them with the appropriate skills for a smooth transition into the world of work.

The session which took place at the Sunyani Technical University, covered the four modules of the bank's flagship Ready to Work programme namely Work, People, Money and Entrepreneurial Skills.

The participants, mainly from, the Enactus Clubs at the Catholic University College, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani Technical University and a cross section of unemployed youths were taken through topics such as CV writing, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, team work, leadership among others.

The 'ReadytoWork' programme is the bank's flagship digital learning curriculum initiative that helps to prepare young people for the transition from school to the world of work.

It empowers young people with the skills they need to enhance their employability and self-employment prospects. The programme offers a certificate after completion of the curriculum.

Speaking at the programme, Mrs Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Barclays Ghana said the programme was targeted at providing the youth with skills and capabilities they needed to find meaningful employment or start successful business ventures.

"Absa has invested and continues to invest in the development of the youth across Africa, including Ghana, through the Absa Scholarships and 'ReadytoWork' programmes," Mrs Yeboah stated.

The Regional 'ReadytoWork' is the part of the bank's plan to reach out to the youth in all the regions across the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Labour
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.