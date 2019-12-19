Ghana: Barclays Bank Organises 'Readytowork' Programmes in Sunyani

Barclays Bank Ghana, part of the Absa Group has organised an engagement session for over 350 tertiary students and unemployed graduates in the Sunyani municipality to empower them with the appropriate skills for a smooth transition into the world of work.

The session which took place at the Sunyani Technical University, covered the four modules of the bank's flagship Ready to Work programme namely Work, People, Money and Entrepreneurial Skills.

The participants, mainly from, the Enactus Clubs at the Catholic University College, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani Technical University and a cross section of unemployed youths were taken through topics such as CV writing, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, team work, leadership among others.

The 'ReadytoWork' programme is the bank's flagship digital learning curriculum initiative that helps to prepare young people for the transition from school to the world of work.

It empowers young people with the skills they need to enhance their employability and self-employment prospects. The programme offers a certificate after completion of the curriculum.

Speaking at the programme, Mrs Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Barclays Ghana said the programme was targeted at providing the youth with skills and capabilities they needed to find meaningful employment or start successful business ventures.

"Absa has invested and continues to invest in the development of the youth across Africa, including Ghana, through the Absa Scholarships and 'ReadytoWork' programmes," Mrs Yeboah stated.

The Regional 'ReadytoWork' is the part of the bank's plan to reach out to the youth in all the regions across the country.