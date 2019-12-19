Ghana: Man Grabbed for Allegedly Swindling Victims of Gh¢102,000

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A 32-year-old man, who allegedly swindled five people of GH¢102,000.00, has been arrested by the police at Weija in Accra.

Samuel Owusu, according to the police is a prime suspect in a fraud syndicate and was reported to have collected moneys from businessmen, lawyers and medical doctors.

Owusu and accomplices called their victims on their mobile phones and told them that he wanted to introduce them to business in the oil gas industry, but later duped them.

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gustav Yankson, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said Owusu told his victims that a gas company was in urgent need of oil cement for work, and asked them to pay money to him through mobile money.

ACP Yankson said the victims sent money ranging between GH¢2000 and GH¢7000 to the suspects through mobile money.

He said later when the victims tried to get in touch with the suspects their phones were switched off.

ACP Yankson said reports were made to the unit by the victims and the suspect was arrested at Weija.

He said investigations had revealed that all calls from the victims were traced to the suspect.

ACP Yankson urged members of the public who have fallen victim to such syndicate to report to the police.

He also advised the public to be wary of such scam, adding that they should do due diligence before transacting business.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

