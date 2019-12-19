Nigeria: Women Group Cautions Family Members Against Sharing Sharp Objects

19 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Josephine Agbonkhese

Inner Wheel District 912 Nigeria has cautioned against sharing of sharp objects by members of families, decrying that it has contributed heavily to the spread of HIV/AIDs in the country.

According to the Chairman, Inner Wheel District 912, Olasumbo Osunbayo, who gave this warning after a campaign walk against HIV/AIDS by members of the group at the Ikeja axis of Lagos State, recently, said every member of families should have his or her own sharp objects such as nail sets, clippers and blades used on body parts.

"If care is not taken, just a father or a mother could pass on HIV virus to the entire family through shared usage of unsterilized sharp objects. That is why we advise that parents should not share sharp objects even with their children. This is important because the disease is usually spread through blood contact either by sharing unsterilized sharp objects, transfusion, and open sores or through sex," she said.

Held in commemoration of World AIDs Day 2019 held December 1 of every year, the walk, which took-off from Ikeja Local Government Secretariat saw members of Inner Wheel District 912 engage in a one-on-one campaign against the spread of HIV with commuters and traders.

Speaking on the rationale behind the choice of a walk, Osunbayo said it was necessary to continue creating awareness on HIV/AIDs as people were yet to understand why they should desist from acts such as having multiple sex partners, engaging in premarital/extramarital sex, sharing of sharp objects, and others which promote the spread of the disease."

"For these reasons, new infections happen regularly around us. In fact, the number of people now living with the virus is alarming. Awareness creation cannot be too much where HIV/AIDs is concerned," Osunbayo explained.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.