Nigeria: Govt Declares Holidays for Christmas, New Year Celebrations

19 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26, December 2019 as well as Wednesday 1, January 2020 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year Celebrations respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, the ministry's Permanent Secretary.

While felicitating with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year's Christmas and New Year Celebrations, Aregbesola enjoined all Christians to live within the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ, which hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another.

He said those virtues would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola stated that the determination of Government towards ensuring an atmosphere of peace and security would engender Foreign Direct Investment thereby, revitalizing the economy and improving employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

He expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians.

The minister assured that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

