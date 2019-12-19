Ghana: Man Arrested for Robbing Taxi Driver

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a driver of his vehicle at Danquah Circle in Accra.

Edward Sena, who is in the custody of the police, was reported to have laced drink for the taxi driver (name withheld), which made him drowsy before robbing him of his cab.

The Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the case, to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said a case of robbery has also been reported against the suspect at the Nungua Police Station,

She said on December 14, at about 11pm, the taxi driver, who was in a state of drowsiness reported to the police at the Cantonments that he was robbed of his taxi by someone who hired his services from Nkrumah Circle to Airport.

DSP Tenge said according to the driver on reaching Danquah Circle, his client invited him to have a drink with him while they waited for a flight to arrive at Airport.

She said the suspect served the driver with fruit juice at Puple Pub, and he lost consciousness after taking the drink.

DSP Tenge said according to the victim, when he regained consciousness the suspect had stolen his car, two Samsung phones and GH¢300.

DSP Tenge said the vehicle which had a tracking device was traced to Pokuase and with the assistance of the police, the vehicle was found and the suspect arrested.

She said the suspect had changed the registration plate of the taxi, and the mobile phones of the complainant were found in a room.

DSP Tenge said another victim identified the suspect as the same person who stole his car on May 10, 2019, at Nungua.

She appealed to the public who have fallen victims to report to the police for immediate action.