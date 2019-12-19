Ghana: Increase Research Into renewable Energy Solutions - Osafo Maafo Advocates

19 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo is advocating increased research into renewable energy solutions to make it affordable for Ghanaians.

Arguing that renewable energy is the way to go in reducing the country's energy wage bill, the minister was however concerned that the high cost of renewable energy prevented people from patronising it.

"As a country, I think we must continue to research into the area, particularly how we can source materials to beat down the price so people can consider such energy solutions."

Mr Osafo Maafo made the statement when winners of the maiden Senior High School (SHS) Renewable Energy Challenge paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra yesterday.

The three-member team from the Ebenezer SHS came tops of the competition with their invention in wind power (wind turbine), among the 29 schools that participated in the challenge.

The Senior Minister used the occasion to reiterate government's decision to move all state institutions unto solar power to reduce current energy consumption levels.

"The President has a policy to promote research into renewable energy and encourage the use of it, so we expect that in the shortest possible time, all ministries and government agencies will be run on solar."

The move, Mr Osafo Maafo added, would also be extended to all public SHS across the country "because for instance, solar can be sufficient for common lighting in the schools, so as a policy, we are going to push for that."

He did not rule out the role of the private sector in helping achieve the country's vision of using renewable energy saying, "government will support the private sector to go on renewable to reduce the energy bill because we spend a lot on fuel to produce energy, so if we can reduce it, it will go a long way to help the country."

Donating an amount of GH₵5,000 to the school in his personal capacity, the Senior Minister appealed for support for students interested in science to advance Ghana's development.

Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Mr Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, organisers of the competition, expressed the Commission's resolve to help Ghana attain its 2025 vision of achieving universal access to electricity.

On his part, Headmaster of the Ebenezer SHS, Mr Kofi Mensah appealed to government to help give the school a facelift as it was currently challenged in staff bungalows, laboratories among others to promote effective teaching and learning activities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Energy
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.