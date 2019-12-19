Ghana: Thanksgiving Service Held in Honour of Sister Agatha Osei

A post- induction thanksgiving service in honour of Sister Agatha Nana Ama Ennin Osei, as the Diocesan Lay Chairman of the Methodist Church Ghana, was held in Accra last Sunday.

The ceremony, held at the Reverend Joseph Thomas Clegg Memorial Society, Kaneshie, in Accra, was to thank God for his protection and favour throughout the entire process of nomination, election and induction and beyond.

In a sermon on the theme: "Discipleship: activating the laity for ministry", the Rt Rev. Samuel Kofi Osabutey, the Diocesan Bishop of Accra, admonished Christians to make use of their God-given gift by availing themselves to serve in the church.

Rt Rev. Osabutey said the work of God should not be left in the hands of Superintendent Pastor's or Bishop's alone but just as the hands, legs and head complement the whole body to function well, so should Christians support the work of the ministry to grow.

He stressed that, the concept of the Lay Ministry of the church is for individuals to take up responsibility to serve the church by helping the ministers in diverse ways to propagate the gospel.

The Diocesan Bishop tasked Christians to take advantage of the trainings to enable them to take up responsibilities in the church.

"As Christians, we must grow in the Lord by availing ourselves to the teachings of the gospel to be spiritually strong, so we can be a blessing to others as disciples of God," he said.

The Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, who was the special guest of honour, said such an occasion brought glory to the whole church and God almighty for imposing such a huge responsibility in Sister Agatha to work in the house of God.

Mrs Osei-Opare was confident that the celebrant would stand tall in the discharge of her duties for the Methodist Church and humanity as a whole.

She was very optimistic that men and women working for God's church are the very pillar on which God's word can get to the world to save souls.

In her appreciation remarks, Sister Annin Osei thanked the congregation and the elders of the Kaneshie branch of the Methodist Church for the support and prayers after her nomination, through to the elections and the induction till now.

The Lay Chairman said her response to service in the church has strengthened her Christian faith spiritually, and had also opened her eyes to God's glory.

According to her, the call to serve had enabled her to discover the hidden gift and talent during her interactions with great men and women of God.

"This great step I took had given me the opportunity to discover my gift and talent in my interactions with men and women of God, " she said.