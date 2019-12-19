Ghana: Roads Minister Orders Demolition of Illegal Drains, Arrest of Ghanaian, 3 Foreigners

The Ministry of Roads and Highways yesterday demolished an illegal drain constructed near the Association International School at Airport Residential Area in Accra.

The 50-meter concrete drain which damaged portions of the road was constructed by a Turkish construction company KASS+ F who were putting up a 22-storey multipurpose building close to the road.

The action was taken when the Minister of Roads and Highways Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta and officials of the ministry stormed the scene, unannounced following a public outcry over the action of the company.

Apparently disturbed by the conduct of the contractor, the minister ordered the arrest of the three Turkish nationals and a Ghanaian at the site who claimed to be managers of the company.

He also ordered the cessation of all activities at the site and directed the Department of Urban Roads to immediately submit the cost of damage to the road and also take steps to prosecute the perpetrators.

According to him, the government would not tolerate such "irresponsible behaviour from foreign nationals" who come into the country to disrespect the country's laws.

Mr Amoako-Atta warned that any Ghanaian official found culpable would not be spared because "there is no big man in Ghana who would approve the destruction of its national asset".

He indicated that aside the prosecution of the offenders, the company would also be surcharged for the damage to the road, to serve as deterrent to others who would take the Ghanaian hospitality for granted.

The minister wondered why the municipal assembly that should have reported the issue to the ministry failed to live up to its responsibility.

Mr Amoako-Atta commended the residents for bringing the conduct of the company to the attention of the ministry and urged the public to be vigilant and always report such illegal activities to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

The headmistress of Association International School, Mrs Doryumu who hailed the action of the minister said the residents took the company to court over the blockage of the road.

She said even though the company had been cited for contempt they still went ahead and continued with the project.

"We are not in a lawless country, the laws must work, the minister and government must be commended for such a bold initiative," she added.