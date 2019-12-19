Ghana: Police Nabs Man for Stealing NIA Computer Laptop

Kumasi — A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing an HP laptop computer belonging to the National Identification Authority (NIA).

According to a police source at the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region, the suspect, Prince Kwadwo Boakye, would soon be arraigned.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 16, 2019, after officials of the NIA noticed that one of their devices had been stolen from their storage room.

This delayed the registration exercise which took place at the Agona Community Centre on Monday.

The police source said an official complaint was filed by a district registration officer, Prince Asiedu.

Investigations led to the arrest of the suspect who was in possession of one of the keys to the storage room.

The device was later retrieved from his room after a search was conducted, the police said.

It was discovered that the suspect had managed to format the hard disk thus, deleting any vital information about the registration exercise.

The suspect who had earlier denied the allegations during interrogation has since been detained in police custody.

The registration exercise took off in the Ashanti Region on December 11, this year and is expected to end in January 8, 2020.

About two million citizens are expected to be registered in the region.

Known as The Ghana Card, it is issued by the NIA to Ghanaian citizens - both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals.

Earlier, at a press briefing at Ejisu on Monday December 2, 2019, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, warned staff of the NIA against extortion of money from the people, and also asked residents not to pay any money to any official for the purpose of getting registered for the card.

He said the process was free of charge and that residents would only pay for the card if they misplaced it or during a renewal.

According to Prof Attafuah, the NIA had already registered a total of 4,857,845 Ghanaians, printed a total of 4,291,840 cards and issued 2,695,478 Ghana cards.

He said the Authority was targeting Ashanti Region for the largest number to be registered and believed that the exercise would be successful as "the authority now has the full complement of its equipment".